Toddler dies after being found unresponsive at Family Dollar, cops say. Mom charged

A woman was arrested after her child was found unresponsive at a dollar store in Ohio, according to police and local media reports.

A 3-year-old boy was discovered unconscious in a stroller at a Family Dollar in Cleveland on June 14, a police spokesperson told McClatchy News.

One of the boy’s parents was present at the time, the spokesperson said.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WKYC.

The medical examiner’s office later determined that the cause of death was “blunt force trauma,” according to WJW.

The boy’s mother reportedly lied about what happened leading up to her son’s death, according to the outlet, citing an affidavit. She was arrested several days later.

She has been charged with murder, according to Cleveland.com.

An attorney for the woman could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

During her arraignment on June 20 in Cleveland Municipal Court, her bond was set at $1 million, according to WJW. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 3.

Toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom, killing her and unborn child, Ohio cops say

Moped rider dies after crashing into deer on South Carolina road, coroner says

Speeding boat found racing around Florida river in the dark — with no people aboard