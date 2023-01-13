Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Louisiana cops say. Now the mother is charged

A 34-year-old woman is in custody after the death of her 20-month-old toddler from a drug overdose, Louisiana cops say.

Police were called at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 31 with reports that there was an unresponsive child at a Kenner, Louisiana home.

The officers tried to revive the child but were unsuccessful and pronounced the toddler dead at the scene. Detectives started an investigation and took a nasal swab of the child that tested positive for fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid, police said in a Facebook post.

The positive result prompted a more detailed search of the home, where officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room where the toddler slept, police said.

A toxicology report from the toddler showed “significant levels of fentanyl in the child’s system,” the news release said.

The toddler’s mother was taken into custody on Jan. 12 and faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to juveniles and drug possession, police said.

“The death investigation of a child is a difficult case to handle,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said.

