Toddler dies, mother arrested in alleged child abuse case in Pueblo

Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of child abuse causing the death of her 2-year-old child, the Pueblo Police Department announced Thursday.

Charges were filed against Mythia Latka after officers responded to an area hospital on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old, and learned the child lived with Latka, their mother, at a residence in the 2200 block of E. 12th Street. A search warrant was then executed at the residence.

At approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, detectives were notified the child died from their injuries.

After further investigation, Pueblo police say they arrested Latka for child abuse causing death, a class 2 felony. She was booked into the Pueblo County jail and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Latka is scheduled for a first appearance in court on Feb. 6.

Pueblo's criminal justice system: Hung jury forces third mistrial in child sexual assault case involving former church leader

The toddler's death is the first homicide reported in the city of Pueblo in 2023. The department's investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by Pueblo PD contact its communication center at 719-553-2502, or Detective Monica Lemmon at 719-553-3350. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Child dies, mother arrested in alleged child abuse case in Pueblo