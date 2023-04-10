Toddler drowns in brook after dad runs away from car crash, Massachusetts cops say

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a brook after his father “lost” him while running away from a car crash in Massachusetts, police said.

When state troopers arrived at the crash at 1:58 a.m. on April 8 in Clarksburg, they discovered the toddler was missing from the vehicle, according to a Massachusetts State Police news release.

The father, 35, of Readsboro, Vermont, drove under the influence prior to the crash and was found in the area of the nearby Hudson Brook, police said. He’s now facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to the release.

The brook was immediately searched for the boy who was found in the water just before 2:20 a.m., according to police.

A trooper and firefighter pulled the child from the water, and first responders began rendering first aid, police said.

Ultimately, the boy was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

More charges are expected to be filed against the father in connection with his son’s death, police said.

After the father was found by the brook, troopers saw him acting “intoxicated,” police said.

He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and evaluated before his discharge, according to the release.

Then he was taken into state police custody, authorities said.

His bail was set at $100,000, WCVB-TV reported.

Clarksburg is about 140 miles northwest of Boston.

