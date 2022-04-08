Toddler drowns in nearby pond after wandering away from Texas home, cops say

A toddler drowned in a pond after she left her home without her guardian’s knowledge, Texas officials said.

On the afternoon of April 7, Harrison County deputies were sent to a pond adjacent to a home in Marshall, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

They found a 17-month-old girl unresponsive after she was found floating in the pond after exiting the home without her guardian’s knowledge, officials said in the release.

The child was taken to a hospital, where efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead.

Officials said the incident looks to be a “tragic accident,” but it will be investigated further to be sure no “criminal offense was committed.”

“This incident is a horrible tragedy and any loss of life, with anyone, is difficult, especially a young child,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family during this time.”

Harrison County is 155 miles east of Dallas.

