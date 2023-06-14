Toddler expected to recover after accidental shooting

Jun. 14—A two-year old is expected to recover after being accidentally shot on Monday.

According to a press release from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the 5700 block of Creek Road in Cherry Valley Township at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in response to a child being shot.

The child's father said the firearm is usually kept in his truck, but he had brought it into the garage the night before. He said while he, the two-year old, and two other children were in the garage, he heard a sound and turned to see the two year old standing over the pistol with a hole in his jacket, according to the release.

The bullet passed through the child's torso, and he was taken to ACMC and later transferred to MetroHelath in Cleveland, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff William Niemi said once the investigation is complete, the evidence will likely be sent to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"I think parents just got to be more responsible if they're going to be a gun owner, especially when you have young children around," he said. "You have to be aware of where your weapons are and where your children are."

Firearms should be secured in a safe place, he said.

"I'm a strong proponent for the Second Amendment, because I'm a gun owner myself and I believe in the Second Amendment, but I also think that you've got to use some common sense and have some responsibility of having that firearm, and knowing how to handle it, and handling it safety," Niemi said.

Firearms need to be secured in a safe place, especially when there are children in the house, he said. Gun owners should familiarize themselves with the firearms they own, including the safety functions, he said.

"I think it's important that, if you're going to be a young gun owner, I think you should have to take to take some type of safety course, get yourself familiar with the firearm, know the safety functions of the firearm, and know how you're handling it in a safe manner," Niemi said. "I think that would cut down on a lot of accidental discharges, accidental shootings.

"Accidents can happen quick. Kids are quick. You turn your head for a second and they're into something they shouldn't be. If you're going to own firearms, you have the responsibility to secure them in a safe place, to prevent any type of accidental shooting."