Toddler fatally shoots 2-year-old brother with gun from mom’s purse, Indiana cops say

A 2-year-old boy died after police say his 3-year-old brother accidentally shot him in Indiana, news outlets report.

Police said they were called just after 7:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, to a hospital in Gary for reports of a 2-year-old who had been shot, WTHR reported.

The child’s mother told police her 3-year-old son was in her bedroom and found her gun in her purse then shot his younger brother, according to police, WGN9 reported. The mom then drove the toddler to the hospital.

The boy died from his injuries at the hospital, WLS reported. His death is being investigated by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force.

“We do criminal investigations, and then we present that to the Lake County prosecutor, who makes a decision whether it’s negligence or an unfortunate accident,” Gary Police Cmdr. Sam Roberts told WLS.

The boy’s death has been ruled accidental by the the Lake County Coroner’s Office, WGN9 reported.

“The shooting is alleged to be a result of a child finding an unsecured firearm. The Gary Police Department ask that all gun owners secure their firearms in a gun box or with a gun lock,” police said in a Facebook post.

No charges were announced by officials as of Nov. 19, and the investigation is ongoing, WTHR reported.

Gary is about 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

