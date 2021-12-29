Toddler fatally shot at Puyallup-area home is identified by medical examiner

A toddler fatally shot at a Puyallup-area home last week was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner.

Hudson Carlisle, 2, of Puyallup, was shot near the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The office has not yet determined a cause of death or manner of death.

Officials initially reported the child was 3 years old.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 4 p.m. Dec. 20 to a house on that block after a 911 caller reported a child had been injured. Deputies found a child inside the home with a gunshot wound. Other adults were at the home when deputies arrived.

The child was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where he died of his injuries several hours later. Deputies are investigating what led to the fatal shooting.