Toddler fatally struck by car in Staten Island grocery store parking lot

A 2-year-old Staten Island girl died after she was run over by an SUV pulling out of a grocery store parking lot, police said Saturday.

Autumn Garrison was mowed down by the 2014 Ford Explorer as it left the Stop and Shop parking lot on Forest Ave. near Veltman Ave. in Elm Park about 1:45 p.m. Friday, cops said.

The 69-year-old woman driving the SUV knocked the child to the ground and then rolled over the toddler, authorities said.

The tot darted in front of the vehicle as she ran to catch up with her mother, who was walking about eight feet in front of her, cops said.

EMS rushed Autumn to Richmond University Medical Center, where she died.

The driver, who had the light, remained on the scene, police said. No charges were immediately filed.

Friday’s tragedy was similar to an Oct. 24 accident when a 2-year-old Queens girl was crushed by her family’s SUV as it pulled away from a curb.

Little Leilani Rosales wandered away from her mother for just a moment as her mother’s boyfriend pulled away from the spot outside the family’s home on 216th St. near 38th Ave. in Bayside about 10 p.m., police said.

The toddler stepped in front of the 2021 Nissan Rogue and was run over when the boyfriend, 23, began to leave, cops said. The girl suffered severe head injuries and later died at Flushing Hospital.