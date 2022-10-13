Toddler feared dead a week after vanishing as mom declared ‘prime’ suspect, GA cops say

A missing 20-month-old is feared dead after vanishing from his south Georgia home as police investigate his mother as a “prime” suspect.

Quinton Simon’s family got news of his presumed death more than a week after the toddler was reported missing from his home in Savannah, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Now, authorities have turned their attention to his mom, Leilani Simon.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” police said in an update Wednesday, Oct. 12.

No arrests have been made, nor have charges been filed in the case.

Quinton was last seen at his home on Oct. 5 and was reported missing around 9 a.m., police said. His disappearance prompted a sweeping, dayslong search by both local law enforcement and the FBI.

Police utilized K-9s, drones, helicopters and other technology in hopes of finding the missing boy.

Officers said they had responded to two service calls at the family’s home in the past two years, but neither was related to a missing child, according to a news release. At the time, authorities said they didn’t believe Quinton’s disappearance was related to a custody dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.

