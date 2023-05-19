Toddler finds bag of fentanyl pills in McDonald’s play area, Colorado police say

A toddler was playing in a McDonald’s play area in Colorado when he found a bag of fentanyl, police said.

A woman took her two sons to the fast-food restaurant at about 10 a.m. on May 17 in Edgewater to grab a bite to eat and play, she told KUSA and police said in a news release.

The woman’s 3-year-old son reached the top of the play area and then went back to his mother with a bag of drugs in hand, the news outlet reported.

The bag had about 20 pills inside of it, police said.

Authorities said the mother took the bag to the police department, where officers suspected it was fentanyl.

Officers went to the McDonald’s but did not find witnesses or video surveillance, police said.

They said they do not know how the drug got into the play area.

Police said fentanyl mimics oxycodone and is often blue. It’s becoming more prevalent in the Denver metro area, police said.

“This incident is a stark reminder for parents to monitor their young children when playing in the community,” police said in the release.

“We are aware of this troubling incident and thankful no one was harmed, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and our restaurant will assist law enforcement during their investigation in any way we can,” the restaurant said in a statement to CBS News.

Edgewater is about 5 miles west of downtown Denver.

