Toddler found in abandoned car on I-20 in DeKalb County

A toddler was found abandoned in a car on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County, according to police.

DeKalb police said they found the child at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the car was empty except for a 2-year-old in the back seat.

First responders checked the toddler at the scene and found the child to be in good condition. The child was also taken to the hospital for evaluation before being released to the Division of Family and Children Services.

Police found the child’s mother, 18-year-old Cassandra Jasper. She was charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

