Toddler found dead in middle of Texas street

Nicole Acevedo
·1 min read
A toddler was found dead Saturday morning in the middle of a Texas street, authorities said.

"The incident is being investigated as a murder and the investigation is active and ongoing," the Dallas Police Department said in a release. "Officers are canvassing the area and asking for the public’s assistance, specially any neighbors who may have any knowledge or video regarding this incident."

The unidentified boy was discovered with multiple wounds about 5:30 a.m. CT in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive, Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dallas police are searching for the person who may have killed a young boy in the Mountain Creek area on May 15, 2021. (NBC5 Dallas)
Dallas police are searching for the person who may have killed a young boy in the Mountain Creek area on May 15, 2021. (NBC5 Dallas)

He did not provide details about how the child was killed, but said investigators believe an "edged weapon" was used. Martinez also described the circumstances of the case as "unusual."

"Unfortunately a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this and bring some sort of closure, not only to family but to the community," he told the news station. "... We are shocked. We are very angry about what has happened to this small child."

The FBI's crime scene unit has been called to assist Dallas police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the department's Child Abuse Unit at 214-275-1300.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

