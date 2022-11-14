Toddler found drowned over the weekend in Beaufort hotel pool; police investigating

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a hotel pool Saturday after police were called about another child wandering around the property alone Saturday, according to the City of Beaufort Police Department.

The boy, 2, of Beaufort, was found in the pool at the Country Inn & Suites after 3:53 p.m., according to Debbie Youmans with the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and Beaufort Police Department spokesperson Charles Raley.

Police were called to the hotel Saturday after employees reported that another child, the boy’s 5-year-old sibling, had been wandering around alone, Raley said. While police were there, they found the boy in the pool.

The children’s parents were staying at the hotel and were found in their hotel room by police.

The 5-year-old and another sibling, a newborn, were removed from their parents’ care by the Department of Social Services following the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Youmans said.

The incident is under investigation though charges are possible as police continue to review hotel surveillance footage, Raley said.