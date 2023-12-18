Toddler who found gun, accidentally shot self on daycare playground receives ‘bravery award’ from Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sunday celebrated a toddler who survived an accidental shooting after a teenage suspect hid a loaded gun on a daycare playground.

The incident occurred on Nov. 3 after a teenager running from the scene of a fight on a bus abandoned the gun. The little girl found the firearm shortly thereafter and picked it up. The gun went off and shot the girl.

First responders took her to an area hospital at the time in critical condition.

“In the weeks that followed, officers of the Northeast Area Command bonded with the little girl and her family,” the LVMPD news release said, adding that officers Sunday celebrated the little girl’s recovery, courage and resiliency.

The girl received a Bravery Award from Reggie Rader, LVMPD Deputy Chief, on Sunday. Rader called the girl’s recovery miraculous. Alongside her siblings, the two-year-old received awards and recognition of Las Vegas police for their resilience.

“Every single agency is here: fire department, city police, North Las Vegas, and our very own Metro police officers and they’ve adopted this little girl because no one should ever have to go through that,” said Rader.

The two-year-old was seen playing with a Metro K9 officer, running around, and taking a ride in a fire truck a month after the incident that left her in the hospital. Rader said it’s a testament to how tough the girl’s survivor spirit is.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody to be booked into Juvenile Detention Center. LVMPD officials said police were working with the District Attorney to consider charging the teenager as an adult.

