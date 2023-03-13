Toddler found at McDonald’s after teen steals vehicle the child was in, PA cops say

A toddler was found at a McDonald’s restaurant after the child’s family vehicle was stolen from outside their home, according to police in Pennsylvania.

Officers with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police were called to a home in the state capital’s Uptown neighborhood at about 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, according to a news release.

A parent reported they had put their 3-year-old child inside their vehicle and turned the vehicle on, authorities said.

The parent said they then went back to their house to lock the door, according to the news release. But as they were locking their home, the parent saw someone get into the running vehicle and drive off with their toddler.

Authorities said they teamed up with officers from several jurisdictions to search for the vehicle and child.

In about an hour, the vehicle was stopped a few miles away, police said.

A 14-year-old was driving the vehicle, and nobody else was inside, according to the release. The 14-year-old was arrested.

The teen is facing a charge of motor vehicle theft, WHP reported.

Shortly after, officers learned a 3-year-old child was found at a McDonald’s in the Uptown Plaza, police said.

“It was determined that the child located was the one that was taken with the vehicle,” police said. “The child was located unharmed and safe.”

