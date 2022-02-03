Toddler found not breathing at home suffered multiple injuries, Illinois coroner says

A 2-year-old girl died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after officers found her not breathing at an Illinois home, according topolice.

Officers in Peoria were called to the home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when they received reports the toddler was not breathing. The officers found the girl unresponsive and were unable to resuscitate her, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The girl, identified by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office as Emorri Green, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the initial call.

The coroner said Emorri suffered “multiple traumatic blunt force injuries by another.” With the coroner ruling her death a homicide, officers charged 25-year-old Shamari Williams with murder.

Williams is the father of Emorri, the girl’s mother told WMBD. Destiny Green said she got a call from Williams’ mom telling her Emorri had died.

“He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, but I want to know why and what happened,” Green told WMBD.

Williams was placed in the Peoria County Jail.

Green said on Facebook how much she misses her daughter, whom she referred to as “Mommy’s Princess.”

“I’m extremely blessed and happy for the time we did have,” the mother said. “Until we meet again pretty face. I don’t know how we gone get through this but we will for you I promise.”

Peoria is in Central Illinois about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

