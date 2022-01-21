Toddler found in stock pond minutes after disappearing, Texas sheriff says. ‘Pray hard’

Minutes after she disappeared, a Texas toddler was found in a rural stock pond, authorities say.

The incident was reported to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a post that same evening from Sheriff Woody Wallace.

He said the girl was found minutes after the call came in, and CPR was being performed on the girl.

“Whatever (you’re) doing stop! PLEASE Pray for a 2 year old child that disappeared and was found a few minutes later in a stock pond,” he asked. “PRAY hard for this child and her parents who are completely distraught.”

About 20 minutes later, he shared the girl’s heartbeat had been detected, and she was airlifted from the Centralia area to a Texas children’s hospital.

The girl, identified by the sheriff’s office with the first name Tessa, was still hospitalized as of Thursday, Jan. 20.

“She needs prayer more now than before,” Wallace said.

Centralia is in east Texas, about 120 miles north of Houston.

‘Shark Tank’ to feature Texas doctor’s ‘instant hiccup relief’ device. What’s HiccAway?

Honduran man in Texas hired hit man to kill wife’s mom, uncle amid divorce, feds say

Rescuers scare coyote off rocks and into ship channel — to save him, Texas shelter says

Farmer dies after falling in grain bin while trying to unclog it, Missouri officials say