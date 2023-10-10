Toddler found wandering street in Westlake area

A child believed to be about 2 years old was found walking alone in the dark during the early morning hours in the Westlake area Tuesday.

Police were called around 4:15 a.m. regarding a child wearing a white shirt who was wandering in the 400 block of Burlington Avenue.

An investigation indicated the 2-year-old was found by a good Samaritan who stayed with the child until officers arrived, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Video showed officers putting a sweater on the child, who appeared to be crying at times.

The toddler was taken to a local police station while authorities worked to locate family members.

The family did eventually arrive at the police station but no details were provided about how the child ended up alone on the street.

Police said that the incident remains under investigation.

