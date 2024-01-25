Toddler found ‘wandering the streets’ alone after mom is carjacked, California cops say

A toddler abandoned after a carjacking was found wandering alone, California deputies said.

Oakland Police got a call about a carjacking and kidnapping of a child near the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A short time later, deputies said the 2-year-old was found “wandering the streets near a warehouse” in San Leandro after 911 callers reported a child was “dropped off and left alone.”

The mother’s child called Marin County deputies at about 7 p.m., saying she believed her car was parked at a McDonald’s in Strawberry, deputies said.

Deputies said they drove to the area and found the empty stolen car in the parking lot.

Using video surveillance, deputies said they got a “description of two suspects.”

The mother told deputies “she was tracking her stolen iPhone via the Find My iPhone application,” and they searched the area the mother provided.

“After an exhaustive search,” deputies said they found the suspects, who they said tried to flee.

A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken into custody, deputies said.

The man was booked into jail on multiple counts, including kidnapping and carjacking.

The toddler and mother were reunited, deputies said.

San Leandro is about 20 miles southeast of San Francisco.

