Toddler goes to Kroger every Tuesday to see his friend

Reuters

Mexico has released thousands of prisoners during Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's presidency as part of an effort to free those who have not committed serious crimes or were being held unjustly, authorities said on Thursday. The releases follow a decree by Lopez Obrador in August 2021 ordering the release from federal jails of people who had been tortured, as well as certain elderly and ill prisoners who have not committed serious crimes and others held without sentencing for over the legal maximum of two years. The release of a total 2,685 people, which follows a 2019 amnesty law benefiting individuals in prison for minor crimes, comes as Lopez Obrador has drawn criticism from human rights groups for his government's extensive use of pre-trial detentions.