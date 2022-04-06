Toddler with gun kills 4-year-old sister while at gas station, Pennsylvania cops say

A 2-year-old boy had a gun while inside a parked car at a gas pump, and as he handled it, Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old girl was shot.

That 4-year-old girl was his older sister, according to local media reports, including WTRF.

The Chester Police Department learned of the Eagle Save Mart gas station shooting at about 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, according to a news release shared on Facebook.

Police were told “the adults on scene” immediately took the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the gun had discharged, striking the older sibling with a bullet, as the younger brother handled the gun. The name of the child killed has not been released.

The homicide remains under investigation, though investigators believe the gun was left unsecured in the vehicle as the owner of the gun was inside the mini-mart, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. An adult was pumping gas into the car when they heard the gunshot inside the vehicle.

Chester is about 20 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

