Toddler hit by car in Manchester; Epping man charged with DWI

May 22—A 55-year-old Epping man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs after hitting a 17-month-old boy on Lake Avenue in Manchester Saturday afternoon, police said.

The boy was brought to a local hospital after sustaining "potential serious bodily injury," according to a news release.

Michael Norton was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs and falsifying physical evidence.

Around 4:26 p.m., police were called to Lake Avenue and Beacon Street on a report of a toddler being struck. The boy "exited the front yard of a Lake Avenue address and traveled northerly into the roadway of Lake Avenue," the release reads.

Norton was driving west on Lake Avenue when he collided with the child, who entered the roadway, according to the release.

The identity of the boy is not being released.

An update on the boy's condition was not available Sunday morning. The crash remains under investigation.

Those with information regarding this crash are asked to call Manchester Police Department, Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.