Toddler hospitalized after mother threw metal cup at his forehead on St. Helena, police say

A mother faces felony abuse charges after police accused her of throwing a metal tumbler at her 18-month-old son Sunday on St. Helena, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Desarae Jett, 25, of Lady’s Island, was charged Monday with inflicting great bodily harm upon a child, jail records show.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday during a dispute at a family gathering on St. Helena Island. Jett picked up and threw a metal tumbler, which struck her son in the head, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokeswoman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Viens said she didn’t know whether or not Jett meant to hit the child.

The child was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, and required surgery to mend a laceration on his forehead.

Following police interviews, Jett was charged and arrested at the hospital. She is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Monday. An attorney for Jett has not been identified.

