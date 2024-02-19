Toddler killed by car in Maiden has ran onto road before, deputies say

A toddler was hit and killed by car in Catawba County on Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It’s not the first time deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office have been called to Buffalo Shoals Road for that same child.

NCSHP says they responded to the crash in Maiden around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy hit by a car. They say he was in the roadway when he was hit.

An off-duty deputy was in the area at the time and tried to help him. He was transported to a hospital in Charlotte and died of his injuries.

A neighbor told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the parents of the child arrived home Saturday night from grocery shopping when the child walked off.

Deputies say they were called to the same location in the summer of 2022 for a call involving the same child being in the roadway.

The driver of the car that hit him was not injured and will not face charges. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with the daughter of the driver who hit him.

“I’ve tried to assure her that this was not her fault and nothing she could have done would have saved that baby,” said Alicia Hinson. “She is heartbroken, her heart is in a million pieces.”

Faherty saw where folks left flowers and balloons off the road where he was hit.

The sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed against the parents of the child yet. They will be consulting with the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office on Monday morning.

