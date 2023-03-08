Toddler killed in ‘extremely violent attack’ by mother’s boyfriend who blamed family dog, court told

Lola James - WALES NEWS SERVICE

An amphetamine user murdered his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter in a “frenzied and violent attack” and then tried to blame the family dog, a court has heard.

Kyle Bevan, 31, is accused of killing Lola James, in July 2020, four months after moving in with her mother in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales.

The toddler had 101 external injuries including damage to both eyes and “catastrophic” head trauma when she died.

But Mr Bevan, who had been alone with the toddler on the night in question, claimed the injuries had been caused when she was accidentally pushed down the stairs by the family dog.

Opening the case against him and Lola’s mother, Sinead James, 30, who is charged with causing or allowing her death, prosecutor Caroline Rees KC, told Swansea Crown Court that the excuse about the dog had been a “deliberate lie to cover up his guilt”.

Jurors were shown photographs that Mr Bevan had taken of Lola’s injuries and a video he shot showing her unconscious, badly injured and unable to stand.

They were also shown a number of internet searches he made looking for information about babies suffering head impact and loss of consciousness.

Phone records show that, at around 6.30am, Mr Bevan googled “my 2 year old child has just taken a bang to the head and gone all limp and snoring. What’s wrong?”.

Ms Rees said that despite this being an indication that the fatal injuries had already been caused, he waited another hour before calling for an ambulance at around 7.30am.

When paramedics arrived they discovered Lola lying unconscious with a swollen and bruised face and also noted that she was wet.

The prosecution suggested the child may have been scrubbed clean and noted that the bath was also spotless, despite the rest of the house being dirty.

A vomit and blood-stained onesie was also found in the corner of the living room.

Ms Rees said: “We say that the injuries noted to Lola, including those which caused her premature death, were the result of a brutal and extremely violent physical assault upon her by Kyle Bevan whilst they were alone together.

‘He took time to concoct excuses and lies’

“We say that, rather than face up to that which he did to the little girl, Kyle Bevan immediately tried to save himself.

“Rather than immediately call the emergency services, as surely would be natural had this been an accident as he now says, he took time to concoct excuses and lies.

“He tried, the prosecution say, to take a coward’s escape, by trying to place false blame upon the family dog, suggesting that Lola must have fallen down the stairs.

“It is the prosecution case that the injuries sustained by Lola are wholly inconsistent with an accidental injury and show instead that she was the victim of what must have been a frenzied, brutal and violent attack at the hands of somebody she should have been able to trust.”

Ms Rees said Mr Bevan tried to “cover his tracks”, “even as far as cleaning the bath that we say he put Lola in, perhaps to revive her after his attack or alternatively to clean her of blood and vomit”.

Miss James claimed she was asleep when her daughter’s injuries were caused, which is accepted by the prosecution, Ms Rees said.

But the prosecution said Miss James should have been aware of the threat Mr Bevan posed to Lola due to previous violent incidents against her.

“We do say that she was, or at least should have been, well aware of the risk of violence which Kyle Bevan posed to her child but she did nothing to protect Lola from the danger which he presented, instead choosing to prioritise her relationship with him over her own daughter’s physical safety.

“Our basis for this assertion is that she knew her children had sustained injuries whilst in Kyle Bevan’s care in the past and she knew that he had a nasty and violent temper, particularly when under the influence of drugs.”

Miss Rees said those who had known Lola during her short life were said to have described her as a “happy, beautiful and busy little girl”.

“Her life had barely started,” Ms Rees said.

The defendants deny the charges and the trial continues.