A toddler was killed and her parents hurt by a hit-and-run driver, Miami-Dade police say

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that killed a 2-year-old girl and injured her parents in North Miami-Dade.

The tragedy happened in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Terrace, near North Miami, around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to Miami-Dade police.

The toddler and her parents were walking across Northwest 12th Avenue west on 116th Street when a driver heading north struck them and kept going, police said.

The family was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the toddler died, police said. Her parents, who are both 40, are in “stable condition,” police said.

Police said they don’t have any information yet on the type of car that hit the family.

Anyone with information that can help detectives find the driver should call police.