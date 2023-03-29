Toddler killed in Mississippi tornado while her mother was giving birth in hospital

A toddler was killed by a tornado in Mississippi while her mother was in a hospital giving birth to her second child.

Dominique Green was due to give birth on March 24, but before she went to the hospital, Green dropped off her her 2-year-old daughter, Aubrey, at her parent's mobile home in Silver City, Mississippi, CNN reported.

Aubrey was among 20 people killed after a line of powerful tornadoes tore across the western part of the state last weekend. Silver City, a town in Humphreys County about 65 miles northwest of Jackson, was hit hard by the twister.

Green's parents also were watching three other grandchildren when the tornado hit and obliterated their mobile home, CNN reported.

Family members could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Wednesday.

Before-and-after the tornadoes: Maps and satellite images show aftermath in Mississippi, Alabama

Women hug among the rubble of a home as cleanup continues in the aftermath of Friday's tornado on March 28, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town and nearby Rolling Fork on Friday evening.

The toddler's grandparents survived, but Aubrey died. Another child in the home, Aubrey's 8-year-old cousin, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

A severe brain injury

Aubrey's cousin, Kaleb, suffered a severe brain injury and was on a ventilator in an intensive care unit Tuesday at a hospital in Jackson, according to his mother, Jessica Drain, and a man who helped rescue Kaleb.

"(My son) was injured badly," the boy's mother wrote Tuesday on a fundraising page she created to help with his medical expenses. Drain reported her son was in critical condition. "He is on a ventilator and cant breath on his own."

She said her son has already had one surgery and will require more before a "long road to recovery."

Brett Adair, a meteorologist from Alabama, was on the scene when the tornadoes struck and told USA TODAY on Wednesday that he helped pull the boy from the rubble. Adair said he watched the tornado tear through the city and "came in right behind it and tried to help."

"We tried to help her (Aubrey), but she had lost too much blood I believe. ... Several were trying to administer CPR," Adair said.

Kaleb, he said, was carried out to the highway, placed in the back of a patrol car and rushed to a hospital.

A child who loved her rocking horse

Aubrey was a happy child who loved to dance and play on her rocking horse, JoAnn Winston told CNN.

The girl's rocking horse, she said, was found among the debris.

Aubrey's newborn brother was healthy, the outlet reported.

