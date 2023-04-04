Toddler killed by mother’s ‘monster’ boyfriend had not been visited by care services since lockdowns

Lola James - Dyfed-Powys Police/PA

A two-year-old killed by her mother's “monster” boyfriend during the pandemic was last seen face-to-face by healthcare services before the first lockdown.

Lola James died in hospital four days after suffering "catastrophic" brain injuries in the early hours of July 17 2020.

Sinead James, 30, Lola’s mother, had moved her new partner into the family home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire at the start of lockdown after meeting him a few days earlier.

Kyle Bevan, 31, had a “Jekyll and Hyde” temper and carried out a “frenzied violent attack” on the toddler just four months later, Swansea Crown Court was told.

More than 100 scratches and bruises were found on Lola’s body. She also had extensive damage to both her eyes. The injuries to her brain were comparable with those found in car crash victims.

Kyle Bevan - Wales News Service

Bevan denied carrying out the attack, instead claiming the family dog had pushed Lola down the stairs. It took jurors just 10 hours to find him guilty of her murder on Tuesday.

James, who had been in bed when the assault is believed to have taken place, was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

A victim of domestic abuse herself, James was previously warned by the local authority not to invite adults into the home if they were drug or alcohol abusers.

Bevan, a self confessed “spice head”, regularly took amphetamines, Xanax and cannabis. Before the murder he smashed up the house with a hammer after a drugs binge.

NSPCC Cymru said a child practice review, which will be carried out into Lola's death, should establish whether more could have been done by agencies to prevent her death.

Sinead James - Wales News Service

Despite a multi-agency referral being submitted in January 2020, before Bevan moved in, following reports of a domestic incident with James's former partner at her home, no visits were made to the address after Feb 10 2020. The first national lockdown was introduced just over a month later.

During the visit to the property on Feb 10 a health visitor raised concerns about the condition of the house after James raised concerns about Lola's behaviour and said she thought the toddler might have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Tracey Holdsworth, assistant director of NSPCC Cymru, said: “This is another tragic case where a young child has died at the hands of those who she depended on.

“The Welsh Government has rightly committed to transforming children’s social care and it’s crucial this leads to systemic changes that ensure children like Lola are better protected.”

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council offered its “sincere condolences” to Lola’s family.

They added: “While Pembrokeshire County Council has had some historical involvement with Lola and her family, the local authority was not involved with the family at the time of her death or indeed at any time during the relationship between Kyle Bevan and Sinead James.”

Lola James’s bedroom - CPS/PA

James had attempted to carry out domestic violence checks on Bevan using Clare’s Law the day before the fatal attack on Lola but he refused to give her his date of birth.

The case is just the latest to highlight the vulnerability of children who were not regularly seen by social services at the height of the government-imposed lockdown.

Other child killings that occurred during the pandemic include Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, six, Logan Mwangi, five, and Star Hobson, 16 months.

After the verdicts Daniel Thomas, Lola’s biological father, called the pair “cruel, evil people” and said he hoped they would “suffer pain and torment until they take their last breath”.

The girl’s grandmother, Nicola James, said: “She will forever be our diamond up in the sky, we will never ever forget her, and we will continue to keep her memory alive.

“Lola we love you, we will always love you, and we will miss you forever.”

Mr Justice Griffiths thanked the jury for their service, describing the case as “more difficult than most”.

He ordered pre-sentence reports to be carried out before sentencing on April 25.

Bevan was remanded back into custody while James was again given conditional bail but warned she faced imprisonment.