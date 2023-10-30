Toddler killed in rollover crash when passenger grabs wheel during fight, TX cops say

A 3-year-old girl is dead after a fight in the front seat of an SUV caused a rollover crash, according to Texas police.

The vehicle was traveling along Highway 288 late on Sunday, Oct. 29 with six children inside, when the crash occurred, Houston police said in a news release.

The children’s 29-year-old mother was driving and the father, 35, was riding in the passenger seat when police say they got into an argument.

Investigators say the father grabbed the steering wheel, causing the mother to lose control and crash.

The SUV smashed into a concrete barrier, police said. The adults and children were taken to a hospital, where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead, investigators said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Two other children are in critical condition and three are stable, according to the release.

An investigation is continuing, police said.

Mom and dad killed in front of teen daughter during shootout at party, Texas cops say

Two killed after driver fleeing cops crashes into other vehicles, Indiana cops say

Cops thought man overdosed until autopsy uncovers odd chest wound, Texas police say

Dog nearly kills owner in attack after being fed THC gummy, Michigan official says