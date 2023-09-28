Toddler killed in shooting that was reported as an accident, Midlands sheriff says

A 2-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night in a shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was told that the toddler was accidentally shot.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the child.

At about 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting at the Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near U.S. 601, in the area between Interstate 20 and the Wateree River.

The caller said the 2-year-old “was accidentally shot by a gun that she possibly got off a dresser,” according to the release.

Deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the apartment where they provided medical aid to the child and secured the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lugoff Fire Department and Kershaw County EMS also responded to help the child, but all efforts to save the girl were unsuccessful, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone will face criminal charges in the toddler’s death, but it continues to be investigated by sheriff’s deputies along with the coroner’s office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Child Fatality Unit as well as SLED’s Crime Scene Unit.