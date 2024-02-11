Toddler killed in Shreveport Sunday morning. Police seeking information

A toddler was shot overnight in Shreveport, resulting in the eighth homicide in the city and parish.

Shreveport Police Department released a news release Sunday afternoon that said, "In the early hours of February 11, tragedy struck the community."

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Stoner Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found Karter Martin, 1, with a gunshot wound to the head. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an initial investigation, it was discovered that the toddler was asleep with his parents when a bullet was fired into the apartment.

Police initiated an immediate investigation, and detectives are pursuing leads. Police are asking citizens for help in solving this murder.

The suspect or suspects are described as teenage males.

Chief Wayne Smith is asking for citizens to stand united against senseless violence and work toward a safer, more secure community for all, the release said.

If you have any information on this case, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

