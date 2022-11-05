Toddler killed, woman injured in shooting in New Chicago

A toddler is dead and an adult woman in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in the New Chicago neighborhood of Memphis.

The shooting occurred at the 1400 block of Breedlove Street. The suspect, a woman, fled the scene in a gray Infiniti, police said in a tweet.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

