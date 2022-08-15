Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating

Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody.

The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said Monday it’s not clear how the child was shot. Officers searched the child’s home at Palmetto Place Apartments and found blood on the floor in one of the upstairs bedrooms. The child’s condition wasn’t made available.

According to police, one person is in custody. That person wasn’t identified, and it’s not clear if they’ve been criminally charged, but police say they’re still investigating.

If you have information about the shooting, police are asking you to call 803-283-1171.

