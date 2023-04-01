Toddler lost in woods: This happened next

BUENA VISTA - A frantic call to New Jersey State Police about a toddler lost in the woods with his dog had a happy ending.

Trooper Ian Emmi was dispatched during the early evening of March 28 to a home in a wooded area of Buena Vista, where a 4-year-old had wandered away from his home more than an hour earlier.

On the street in Burlington City: Why one South Jersey police department is rolling through town in a tricked-out golf cart

The trooper canvassed the area with the child's mother, then raced into the woods when a neighbor heard faint cries in an area behind the home, according to a State Police account.

Emmi sprinted a half-mile, then saw the boy and his Labrador Retriever as the trooper's body camera recorded the scene.

"I've got him back here!" Emmi shouted as he ran toward the sounds, according to the video.

"Here, buddy!" the trooper called out moments later.

The sobbing child then ran with arms outstretched toward the trooper and his mother,

"I lost my shoe," the boy cried as Emmi scooped him up — and promptly handed the child to his mother.

Buena Vista Township sign.

"We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health," state police reported on their Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Quick NJ State Police response to missing child report