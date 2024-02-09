Toddler in Maryland shot, killed; young mother hospitalized: police

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Maryland apartment complex and his young mother was badly injured, police said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 that the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. Thursday near the Bedford Station Apartments in Langley Park, Maryland.

Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale III said in a press conference that officers responded to the scene when they heard shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found a mother and a boy who had both been shot.

Paramedics soon arrived and took the boy to the Children's National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The mother was taken to a D.C. hospital where she is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hale added that the department is using all of its resources to find the individuals responsible for the crime.

"That baby did nothing to anyone … Did not deserve to die, because someone wants to come out here and play with guns," Hale said. "Bullets come down and have real consequences. I can only pray they weren't trying to kill a child. A child is dead, a mother shot! That baby won't get to be a future PG police officer or live his best life."

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were in the area when they heard shots fired around 5:30 p.m. and responded to the 1400 block of Kanawha St. in Langley Park.

The assistant police chief encouraged the community to go to police immediately if they know anything about the alleged homicide.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and those around this community who had to witness this," Hale said. "Somebody in this community knows who did this. I'm asking each and every one of you to contact your friends and family. This isn't about snitching, this is about justice for victims."

The department is offering a reward worth up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.





Original article source: Toddler in Maryland shot, killed; young mother hospitalized: police