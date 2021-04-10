Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting

  • This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jushawn Brown. Police say Brown has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting Tuesday that wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
  • A Chicago police officer stands on the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP)
  • Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP)
  • Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP)
  • Chicago police work the scene of a shooting early Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chicago. Police say seven people were shot and wounded in a Chicago neighborhood overnight in the city’s latest wave of gun violence. Chicago police say the seven were involved in a fight on the sidewalk when shots were fired late Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
  • Chicago police work the scene of a shooting early Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Chicago. Police say seven people were shot and wounded in a Chicago neighborhood overnight in the city’s latest wave of gun violence. Chicago police say the seven were involved in a fight on the sidewalk when shots were fired late Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Chicago Violence

CHICAGO (AP) — A toddler shot in the head while riding in a car on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma but remains in critical condition, a doctor said Saturday.

Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator to help with his breathing in Lurie Children’s Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, the unit's medical director and the hospital’s associate chief medical officer.

The 21-month-old boy “continues to demonstrate positive improvements,” Malakooti said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday near Grant Park on the city’s South Side. Police have said one driver would not let another enter a lane of traffic. Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather. A woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The person who shot Kayden has not been arrested.

