Toddler Opens Entire Family’s Christmas Gifts in Viral Three A.M. Rampage

A North Carolina couple was in for a surprise on Monday morning when they woke up to find that their three-year-old had unwrapped every single present under their Christmas tree. Writer Scott Reintgen, the father of the stealthy three-year-old, shared a photo to X documenting the scene of the crime. “Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents,” he said, alongside a photo showing a mess of wrapping paper and gifts, with no present spared. In a follow-up to the viral post, Reintgen said the family managed to re-wrap some of the presents, “to stop the villain origin story” of their oldest son. “We, on the other hand, are sipping coffee and plotting to tell this story at his wedding,” he added.

