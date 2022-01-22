Toddler orders $2,000 worth of items at Walmart while playing with mom's phone

A New Jersey mom said she discovered that her toddler used her phone to go on a $2,000 Walmart shopping spree only after the items began showing up on her doorstep this month.

Madhu Kumar said she had been shopping for furniture on the company's website and added some options to her cart, but never made a purchase.

After the packages arrived, Kumar asked if her husband or two older children had made the purchases. When they said no, the family discovered the secret shopper was their almost 2-year-old son, Ayaansh, NBC New York reported.

Ayaansh's parents believe the toddler was playing with his mom's phone when he ordered $2,000 worth of items.

“He just went to the cart and whatever was there, boom, he just clicked and all payments just went through,” Pramod Kumar, Ayaansh's father, told News12.

Packages from the toddler's shopping spree have arrived all week, they've included accent chairs and flower stands Madhu Kumar had placed in her cart.

“He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff,” Madhu Kumar said.

The family told News12 they intend to keep the purchases they like and return the rest for a refund.

Pramod Kumar said the family will lock their cellphones for now on.

"Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition,” he told NBC New York.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toddler buys $2,000 worth of Walmart items online on mom's phone