Toddler playing in hotel parking lot is accidentally struck and killed, Texas cops say

A toddler was run over and killed as she was playing in the parking lot of a Texas, hotel, police say.

The incident happened outside the HomeTowne Studios extended-stay hotel in northwest Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 6, Houston police said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU.

Houston Police Department Commander Michael Chaney said a driver entered the parking lot at 6:30 p.m. and turned toward the backside when “they felt a bump.”

“Upon feeling the bump, they immediately got out of the vehicle to observe what they struck,” the police commander said. “They observed a child on the ground and they started to render aid on the child.”

The victim, who KTRK and KHOU reported was an 18-month-old girl, had been playing in the parking lot, police said. It’s unclear if the girl was supervised.

She died after being taken to the hospital, Chaney said.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday, Feb. 7. Police said there were no signs the driver was intoxicated, and officers are unsure if speed was a factor.

“It’s definitely a tragedy, unfortunate incident, very sad,” Chaney said. “Exactly the facts that led up to it, we’re still working on that. But definitely prayers for the family on an overall tragic scene,” said HPD Commander Michael Chaney.