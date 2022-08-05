Toddler recovering after ingesting fentanyl pill at Tacoma park

A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the child and his mother were at Madrona Park, located in the 3100 block of Madison street, when the mother noticed her son was playing with a small object.

The mom told police that she walked over to see what the child had in his hand and moments later, he began to appear lethargic.

The mother gathered a portion of the object and called 911, police said.

The mother then drove off with her son and at around South 15th and South Court D streets, she pulled over after seeing an officer.

Police said the mother handed her limp son to the officer, who started performing CPR. Medics who arrived took over and continued CPR as the officer gathered information from the mother.

At some point, medics gave the toddler Narcan and his condition began to stabilize immediately, police said.

Police said the toddler was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

Metro Tacoma Parks was informed of what happened so Madrona Park could be checked out.