Toddler reported missing in east Charlotte

A 2-year-old girl has been reported missing in east Charlotte, CMPD reports.

Police say Inez Fontaine was wearing a pink jumpsuit with a hoodie and white shirt. Her hair was done in an afro when she was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

She is approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds.

Police are searching near the 8300 block of Pence Rd in the Pleasantview Apartment complex.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw police on dirt bikes and on foot searching the woods near the apartments.

Missing Person: Charlotte Fire is assisting @CMPD with a missing 2 yr old Inez Fontaine. Last seen overnight in the 8300 block of Pence Rd wearing pink pajama jumpsuit. Call 911 with information. pic.twitter.com/RfttIq1KVk — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 4, 2023

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

