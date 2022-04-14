Toddler run over by dad’s truck, killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Oklahoma

A 2-year-old Tulsa, Okla., boy was killed Tuesday when his father accidently ran him over with the family’s Dodge pickup truck.

“The family said they arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck out front,” Tulsa police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The unidentified dad reportedly opened the front door to the family home as the child’s mom helped the toddler get out of the vehicle. She started walking back to the house with the child as the dad returned to the truck to back it into the driveway for the night. As he did so, he felt “a bump,” according to law enforcement.

“He got out and learned that the 2-year-old boy ran back toward the truck, and he had run over him with the right rear wheel,” police said.

Authorities called the incident “a tragic situation for everyone involved” and said no charges are being filed at this time.