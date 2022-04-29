Toddler runs down aisle to mom

Yahoo Entertainment

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are in l-o-v-e. The couple, first linked last fall on the heels of her divorce, turned up the heat during a Hawaiian beach vacation. The Blue Crush actress, 39, and He’s Just Not That Into You actor, 43, enjoyed a hot and heavy make out session while they hung out at Shipwrecks Beach in Kauai on Friday. They walked around arm in arm, and kissed and cuddled some more. Love was the theme of their vacation. They were in Hawaii for the wedding of former InStyle editor Laura Brown.