Toddler safe; woman arrested in connection with kidnapping

A toddler is safe after a woman was taken into custody in connection with a kidnapping Saturday, according to Des Moines police.

At 1:30 p.m., officers were called for a report of a missing 2-year-old female.

While officers were searching for the child, several people near Kent Station called 911 and told dispatchers that a woman with a small child was acting strangely and appeared to be using drugs.

Officers contacted the woman before she was able to leave on a Metro bus with the child, law enforcement said. They also thanked the bus driver, who refused to drive away until officers arrived.

Police said they took the child into protective custody, and she was returned to her father.

The woman was taken into custody for investigation of kidnapping.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP