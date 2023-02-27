Toddler says, ‘It is good to be honest,’ as he leads Kentucky cops to fugitive in home

When no adults spoke up, a toddler led authorities in Kentucky to a fugitive wanted on multiple drug offenses.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Friday, Feb. 24, when deputies went to a home to serve a woman with outstanding warrants for her arrest. The 45-year-old suspect was wanted on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.

Family members would not tell deputies where the woman was, but deputies said a “very brave and honest” toddler in the home was not afraid to speak up.

“It is good to be honest,” the toddler said with his hands on his hips, according to authorities. “We shouldn’t lie. She is inside the room next to the bathroom.”

Deputies found the woman in the described room, and she was arrested on the drug charges and four other warrants, the sheriff’s department said.

The toddler was commended “for his integrity and service to the community.”

Authorities said the child was visiting family at the home and described him as “healthy (and) intelligent.”

“He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” the sheriff’s department said.

Whitley County is about 105 miles south of Lexington, near the border with Tennessee.

