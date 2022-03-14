Toddler seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run, Pueblo police seeking suspect vehicle

Pueblo police are seeking to locate this vehicle, which they believe was involved in a hit-and-run accident involving a toddler on Sunday. The vehicle, police say, may have front-end damage on the passenger's side.

A toddler was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run Sunday afternoon, and Pueblo police are seeking the public’s help to track the vehicle they believe was involved.

The toddler was transported to a Colorado Springs hospital after being struck in the 600 block of Beulah Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, the Pueblo Police Department said.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver-colored sedan with tinted windows, police said. They have not identified the make and model of the vehicle but said it may have damage on its front passenger side.

The child had been playing in a park and suddenly ran into the street, police said.

Family members saw the child running onto the roadway and were able to get the toddler to stop. A passing vehicle struck the toddler and then allegedly fled the scene.

The child’s condition was unknown Monday, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Pueblo Police Capt. Dustin Taylor said.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the owner of this vehicle, which they believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run wreck involving a toddler on Sunday.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s general non-emergency line at 719-553-2502 or its traffic division at 719-553-2536. The case reference number is 22-4742.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Toddler seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run in Pueblo