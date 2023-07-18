Toddler shoots, kills 1-year-old sister after finding gun in home, California cops say

A 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed their 1-year-old sister after finding an unsecured gun in a California home, according to a sheriff’s department.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it got a 911 call about the girl being shot at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17, according to a news release.

Deputies said they responded to the Fallbrook home, about 55 miles north of San Diego, and confirmed the toddler had found a handgun that had not been securely stored.

Fire officials took the 1-year-old girl with a head injury to a hospital, where she later died, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s department said it is not looking for further suspects.

Deputies said they notified the district attorney’s office about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 8-year-old brother, Arkansas sheriff says

3-year-old finds loaded pistol and fatally shoots 4-year-old sister, Texas cops say

Toddler with gun kills 4-year-old sister while at gas station, Pennsylvania cops say