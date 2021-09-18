Toddler shot at Calumet Heights home, police say

A toddler was shot Saturday morning while inside a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

About 10:45 a.m. the 3-year-old boy was in residence in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue when he was shot in the back, according to a police media notification.

The boy was taken first to Trinity Hospital and then to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made and police offered no further details on the shooting.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

