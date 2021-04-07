Toddler shot in a head in possible road rage incident in Chicago

A toddler was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The shooting around 11 a.m. Tuesday happened after an incident "escalated into shots being fired for approximately two blocks," police commander Jake Alderden said at a news conference.

The 21-month-old suffered a bullet wound to his head and was in critical care at Lurie Children's Hospital.

"We are doing all we can do for this little boy and thank everyone for their concern," said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, hospital associate chief medical officer and medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit, in a statement Tuesday.

The car the boy was in later crashed, and a good Samaritan stopped to help, Alderden said. Police said that driver took the boy and a female passenger to a hospital.

Police said that a person was being questioned, but no arrests have been announced.

Alderden said it was not clear what triggered the incident.

"At this time, it appears they're completely unknown to each other, and there was a dispute possibly over somebody, you know, not letting somebody into a lane of traffic," he said at a news conference.

Alderden said a gun was recovered from someone in the car with the child but police did not know whether it had been fired and were investigating.

Family members said the toddler's condition has improved but he is still not out of the woods, NBC Chicago reported.